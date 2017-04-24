Daniel Mellers

NEWBERG, Ore. -- A George Fox University student missing since Saturday was found dead in his car Monday evening.

Daniel Mellers, 21, was last seen at around 10:15 p.m. Saturday when he told his roommates he was going to walk to a local convenience store for a soda.

Newberg-Dundee Police reported that the student committed suicide and there was no threat to the public.

Police located Mellers in Sherwood at about 7:30 p.m. Monday. A Sherwood resident had recognized the student's vehicle and Colorado license plate and contacted Sherwood Police.

"We are grieving over the loss of Daniel," said George Fox vice president of student life Brad Lau in a statement. "This is not the conclusion to the search we were hoping and praying for."

Mellers was a sophomore from Eaton, Colo., who had enrolled at George Fox as a member of the William Penn Honors Program, the university said in a statement.

Student Life staff were present Monday evening when Mellers' roommates and close friends were informed of his death.

Prayer memorials for students and staff are being organized by spiritual life staff at the university.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEWBERG, Ore. - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a George Fox University student who disappeared Saturday evening.



Daniel Mellers, 21, was last seen at around 10:15 p.m. Saturday when he told his roommates he was going to walk to a local convenience store. Mellers lived off campus but within walking distance of the school.

Meller's father is flying in from Colorado on Monday to help look for his son, according to a school spokesman.

An officer from the Newberg-Dundee Police Department took a missing person report Sunday.

Police contacted Mellers' cell phone provider Sunday and determined his phone was in Sherwood. Police there were unable to locate him.

He is described as 5-foot-11 and about 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing a maroon hoodie and blue jeans.

He owns a gray 2012 Toyota Corolla with Colorado license plate QFS868. It is supposed to be at a repair shop, but Newberg-Dundee police were not able to confirm that on Sunday.

Police are asking for anyone who sees Mellers to call the local police department.

KGW