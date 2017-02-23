New bill could lower car-tab fees

A new bill could give Washington drivers some relief on their car-tabs.

A lot of drivers have been hit with sticker shock in the past few weeks, as they got a new look at higher car-tab fees. Sound Transit Three is one big factor pushing up the costs in King, Pierce and Snomish counties.

But another issue that impacts drivers everywhere in the state relates to the value of your vehicle. That's the amount the state uses to figure how much you should pay for your car-tabs.

Senate bill 5851 would require the value of a vehicle to be based on base model Kelly Blue Book values, or National Automobile Dealers Association Values, whichever is lower. SB 5851 would also exempt trucks and trailers from motor vehicle excise taxes imposed by a regional transit authority.

Right now, the state taxes you based on a somewhat complicated formula.

First, the Department of Licensing uses your car's MSRP, or Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price. You can call the Department of Licensing and ask them to provide the MSRP they have listed for your vehicle.

Next, find your car's age, or year of service. To do that, take the current calendar year, subtract the model year of your car, then add one year. Once you have the year of service, use this chart to find and apply the corresponding percentage to the vehicle's MSRP. That resulting number is the taxable value of your vehicle, according to the Department of Licensing.

Earlier this week, KING 5 talked with driver Michael Martinez, who lives in Mukilteo. The Department of Licensing told him the taxable value of his 2010 Range Rover is $36,910. Kelley Blue Book lists the value at about half that amount.

On Sound Transit's website, it's formula is explained like this: "For the purposes of this tax, your vehicle's value is set by the state legislature and isn't based on the fair market value. The tax is based on the depreciated value of the vehicle using the MSRP, not what you paid for the vehicle."

A spokesperson for the Department of Licensing told KING 5 essentially the same, stressing that the formula DOL uses is set by state law.

He said the formula doesn't take into account things like mileage or condition of your car.

The Department of Licensing said it's gotten hundreds of calls and complaints regarding the car-tab renewal fees and how they are calculated.

A spokesperson for Sound Transit said the formula used to calculate a vehicle's taxable value has been in place since 1997.



