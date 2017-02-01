National Signing Day for Central Texas Athletes

National Signing day comes every year on Feb. 1 bringing with it anticipation and excitement. It's the first day a high school senior can sign a binding National Letter of Intent for a college sport in the NCAA.
#Baylor Football 2017 signees - #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/pGh5XzyBQ3— Jessica Morrey (@JessicaMorrey) February 1, 2017
A new chapter also began for hundreds of local high school athletes as they signed their own National Letters of Intent and Channel Six news was there to capture many of these milestone moments.
Congrats to #Temple's Ashton Logan who is heading up I-35 N to play for the #Baylor Bears! #NSD17 #KCENNSD pic.twitter.com/MSbTywzHp2
— Jessica Morrey (@JessicaMorrey) February 1, 2017
La Vega TE Kedrick James is officially a member of the Crimson Tide! #RollTide #Bama #NSD17 #KCENNSD pic.twitter.com/JY1EBWdyEg— Jessica Morrey (@JessicaMorrey) February 1, 2017
Congrats to China Spring QB/WR Cutter Haigood and RB Keaton Dudik for signing to play football at #Navarro Colllege today! #NSD17 #NSDKCEN pic.twitter.com/CIERI0Q8rI
— Jessica Morrey (@JessicaMorrey) February 1, 2017
Congrats to La Vega's Travion Shepard who signed to play football for the SAGU Lions! #KCENNSD #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/kymKXddGyx— Jessica Morrey (@JessicaMorrey) February 1, 2017
S/O to China Spring LB Kody Fulp who signed with University of North Texas today! #UNT #KCENNSD #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/kga0ecTHkc— Jessica Morrey (@JessicaMorrey) February 1, 2017
Congrats to China Spring OG Ty Harris & OT Chris Oliver who both signed to play football at #UMHB today! #KCENNSD #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/uUVa0bWQav— Jessica Morrey (@JessicaMorrey) February 1, 2017
#Mexia QB Jaylen Gipson is heading to Texas State! Congrats on signing with the Bobcats! #KCENNSD #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/5zPbUc5cwJ— Jessica Morrey (@JessicaMorrey) February 1, 2017
Congrats to University High RB Nick Ward for signing with Southwestern Assemblies of God football! They got a steal! #NSD17 #KCENNSD pic.twitter.com/BuUoUxjtb2— Jessica Morrey (@JessicaMorrey) February 1, 2017
University High's Willie McDonald and Andres Sustatia also signed with #SAGU football today! #NSD17 #KCENNSD pic.twitter.com/wy5aRDwqki— Jessica Morrey (@JessicaMorrey) February 1, 2017
Congrats to La Vega's Jamun Guilford who signed to play football with Tarleton State University! #NSD17 #KCENNSD pic.twitter.com/NLLhTOZKjL— Jessica Morrey (@JessicaMorrey) February 1, 2017
S/O to La Vega's Dakota Smith for signing to play softball at Lyon College! #NSD17 #KCENNSD pic.twitter.com/fQIRNeW37D— Jessica Morrey (@JessicaMorrey) February 1, 2017
S/O to La Vega's Sir Morgan Loudd for signing with Texas A&M-Commerce FB! #NSD17 #KCENNSD pic.twitter.com/pXYjTyewY7— Jessica Morrey (@JessicaMorrey) February 1, 2017
S/O to La Vega's Baylon Ware who signed with #UTPB football! #KCENNSD #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/nD0sZ9NvY7— Jessica Morrey (@JessicaMorrey) February 1, 2017
Congrats to La Vega's Fred Rogers III who signed to play football at #UMHB! #NSD17 #KCENNSD pic.twitter.com/kvvcHP0rRT— Jessica Morrey (@JessicaMorrey) February 1, 2017
Congrats to La Vega's Henry Dawnson II and Ashtyn Bledsoe who both signed with Cisco College today! #NSD17 #KCENNSD pic.twitter.com/wVX0kdXH25— Jessica Morrey (@JessicaMorrey) February 1, 2017
S/O to #Bosqueville's Trenton Frazier who signed w/ Hardin-Simmons FB & Chloe MeGee who signed w/ Southwestern Assemblies of God SB #KCENNSD pic.twitter.com/fy2mrwo7ak— Jessica Morrey (@JessicaMorrey) February 1, 2017
Waco High's Dwain Richie signs with Cisco College #NSD17 #KCENNSD pic.twitter.com/PyxZKrDkyv— Jessica Morrey (@JessicaMorrey) February 1, 2017
#KCENNSD starts at #Waco High! La'daidreain Glasker signs w/UTPB, Edward McFloyd w/ NWOSU, Will Richards & De'jour Silmon w/ Howard Payne pic.twitter.com/4mF6Ps3Tzh— Jessica Morrey (@JessicaMorrey) February 1, 2017
Congrats to Shelbi Spivey as she heads to Seattle Pacific University! #KCENNSD #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/jeo6Ui3I6y— Nick Canizales (@NickCanizales) February 1, 2017
Congrats to Peyton Smith as she heads to Hawaii Pacific University! #KCENNSD #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/loFLTl3IS2— Nick Canizales (@NickCanizales) February 1, 2017
Congrats to Myrka Ponce as she heads to Baylor University! #KCENNSD #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/ShfgOPtf88— Nick Canizales (@NickCanizales) February 1, 2017
Congrats to Mallory Cadell as she heads to West Virginia Wesleyan College! #KCENNSD #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/xHKVEIAuHf— Nick Canizales (@NickCanizales) February 1, 2017
VIDEO: Midway's Matthew Miles Signs with Oklahoma St.— Nick Canizales (@NickCanizales) February 1, 2017
https://t.co/0vraUaW0aH pic.twitter.com/xqVYF3dICS
Copperas Cove's Brianna Acker to play VB at Abilene Christ., Katie Nelson to play SB at Clarendon and Amber Boyd to run track at UTSA #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/cUxRAGq7SR— Kurtis Quillin (@KurtisQuillin) February 1, 2017
Killeen HS Softball players McKenzie Kudla and Hailey Pitts will continue to be teammates at Missouri Valley College #KCENNSD #NSD pic.twitter.com/qQsMdMCD8M— Kurtis Quillin (@KurtisQuillin) February 1, 2017
Four @CoveDawgs - Tariq Anthony, Tyson Curry, Kylan Herrera, Bryant Williams - and golf's Caden McAnally sign their NLI's #KCENNSD #NSD pic.twitter.com/pL18IikUqc— Kurtis Quillin (@KurtisQuillin) February 1, 2017
#Temple's TaQuon Graham is heading down I-35 S to ATX to play for the #Texas Longhorns! #HookEm #KCENNSD #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/kCOcnEMqj4— Jessica Morrey (@JessicaMorrey) February 1, 2017
S/O to Temple Wildcat Rogers Franklin who signed to play for Navarro College today! #NSD17 #KCENNSD pic.twitter.com/ixAqgtfBgQ— Jessica Morrey (@JessicaMorrey) February 1, 2017
Congrats to #Temple's AJ Gulley who signed to play football at Midwestern State University! #KCENNSD #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/3zcEEDlHfO— Jessica Morrey (@JessicaMorrey) February 1, 2017
Congrats to #Temple's Ben Norman who will be heading to Abilene to play football at Abilene Christian University! #KCENNSD #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/CY7xTS1bvv— Jessica Morrey (@JessicaMorrey) February 1, 2017
#Temple's Zach Rumfield and his flowing locks signed to play football at Trinity Valley CC today! #KCENNSD #NSD17 #TVCC pic.twitter.com/FdIY2DzU0j— Jessica Morrey (@JessicaMorrey) February 1, 2017
Congrats to #Temple's Lamonte Williams who signed with Texas A&M Commerce FB today! #NSD17 #KCENNSD pic.twitter.com/UngMS20M3E— Jessica Morrey (@JessicaMorrey) February 1, 2017
11 Tigers from Belton HS are taking their talents to the next level, signing NLI's today #KCENNSD #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/CWUcTXvwRe— Kurtis Quillin (@KurtisQuillin) February 1, 2017
(© 2017 KCEN)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs