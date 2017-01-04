Authorities carry an injured person away from Atlantic Terminal in New York on January 4, 2017. (Photo: Drew Angerer, Getty Images)

Seventy-six people were injured when a Long Island Rail Road train derailed during morning rush Wednesday, authorities said.

The derailment occurred at Brooklyn's Atlantic Terminal, the New York Fire Department said. None of the injuries were life-threatening, FDNY said.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who arrived on the scene shortly after the derailment, said the train failed to stop at a bumper.

"Glad to report there were no deaths; the most serious injury was a broken leg," Cuomo tweeted.

“I was getting up from my seat and there was a loud impact and I flew forward and then flew backward,” a passenger named Amanda told CBS2. “It was total chaos, there was smoke on the train and we were sitting there in shock.”

The railroad, on its website, warned commuters to "anticipate possible delays into and out of Atlantic Terminal this morning due to an incident at the terminal."

LIRR, part of New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority, claims on its website to be the busiest railroad in North America. Its 735 weekday trains transport about 265,000 customers on 700 miles of track. Its reach stretches 120 miles from Montauk on Long Island's eastern tip to Penn Station in Manhattan, and Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn.

KREM