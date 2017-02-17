Ohio couple announces pregnancy with the funniest photo

Left, Amanda Diesen, and Todd Krieg announce they're pregnant. (Photo: Kayla Duffin Photography)

The odds against Ohio couple Amanda Diesen and Todd Krieg conceiving children were steep. Krieg, a former dirt bike racer, became paralyzed following an accident a couple years ago and had been told by doctors having kids would be "nearly impossible."

So when the couple found out they were expecting, they decided to announce it in the funniest way possible.

"We found out at the beginning of December and were extremely shocked and overwhelmed," Diesen said in an interview with NBC's Today. "We took a test together and just about freaked out."

The couple shared their story on a bridal website, in a contest to win a free wedding. But the photo confirming their pregnancy didn't really go big until it appeared on Reddit, where it has 109,000 up votes.

The couple met while Diesen worked as a therapist at a paralysis recovery center in Carlsbad, Calif., according to the story she shared on the Brides website. Todd traveled from Ohio out west to receive treatment after an accident left him paralyzed from the chest down.

"He is in constant pain from his injury, yet finds a way to put on a happy face in order to love me and others well," Diesen wrote. "I think it takes patience, understanding, and a humble heart to love on someone in his situation, and I am so thankful I've been given the opportunity to spend my life with this man."

