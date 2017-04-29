Much-hyped music festival in Bahamas canceled, guests allege scam

Fyre Fest in the Bahamas (Credit: Twitter/Iron Spike/CBS Miami)

MIAMI (AP) - The organizers of a much-hyped music festival in the Bahamas have been forced to cancel the weekend event at the last minute.



Fyre Festival organizers announced the cancellation of the "once-in-a-lifetime" concert on Twitter and their website after many fans had already arrived. People complained of spending thousands of dollars on tickets and travel to the Exuma islands in the Bahamas for what were supposed to be performances by Blink-182 and others.



Event organizers blamed "unforeseen and extenuating circumstances" in a Twitter post Friday. They said they were working to arrange flights to Miami for those who had already arrived in Exuma and said inbound flights had been canceled.

At this time, we are working tirelessly to get flights scheduled and get all travelers home safely — Fyre Festival (@fyrefestival) April 28, 2017



Fyre Festival had promised "culinary delights and luxury" over two weekends. Attendees complained about disorganization and accommodations in social media posts.

The festival website now contains nothing but a statement that reads as follows:

"Fyre Festival set out to provide a once-in-a-lifetime musical experience on the Islands of the Exumas.

Due to circumstances out of our control, the physical infrastructure was not in place on time and we are unable to fulfill on that vision safely and enjoyably for our guests. At this time, we are working tirelessly to get flights scheduled and get everyone off of Great Exuma and home safely as quickly as we can. We ask that guests currently on-island do not make their own arrangements to get to the airport as we are coordinating those plans. We are working to place everyone on complimentary charters back to Miami today; this process has commenced and the safety and comfort of our guests is our top priority.

The festival is being postponed until we can further assess if and when we are able to create the high- quality experience we envisioned.

We ask for everyone's patience and cooperation during this difficult time as we work as quickly and safely as we can to remedy this unforeseeable situation. We will continue to provide regular updates via email to our guests and via our official social media channels as they become available."

Associated Press