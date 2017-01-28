NWCN
Hollywood stars share memories of John Hurt

January 28, 2017

When news of John Hurt's death began to spread Friday night, stars immediately took to Twitter to remember the star of The Elephant Man, Alien and most recently Jackie.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson shared a photo with Hurt on the Budapest set of 2014's Hercules, saying it was "a real honor to act and learn from this man and even better than that, become buds." Forbes' highest-paid actor and People's Sexiest Man Alive also recalled an "epic" lunch conversation with Hurt.

He wrote, "John broke it down to me, on what my responsibilities are in Hollywood now after becoming, in his words, 'the boss.' I'm laughing right now as I type this because I can still hear him and his iconic British accent just droppin' those OG pearls (of wisdom). Legend."

 

 

J.K. Rowling and the team behind the Harry Potter films raised a wand for the man who played Garrick Ollivander.

 

 

 

 

Stephen Fry, who co-starred with Hurt in 2005's V for Vendetta, mourned his fellow actor and Norwich City Football Club fan.

 

 

Elijah Wood, Hurt's co-star in The Oxford Murders, fondly recalled working with Hurt.

 

 

Mel Brooks remembered Hurt's role as the Elephant Man.

 

Sharon Stone recalled Hurt's sweet nature.​

 

 

Jason Priestley called him an "awesome talent."

 

 

Vincent D'Onofrio called Hurt an inspiration to "all of us artists."

Chris Evans called Hurt a "remarkable human being."

 

 

Alfred Molina called Hurt one of the best actors of any era.    

 

 

