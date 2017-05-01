Here's how you can get a $1 Sub From Jimmy John's

A Jimmy John's logo hangs outside one of their shops in downtown Washington, DC, June 9, 2016. (Photo: MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty Images)

ATLANTA – Sandwich fans rejoice! Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches wants to thank their loyal customers by offering $1 Subs on their nationwide Customer Appreciation Day on May 2 from 4pm-8pm local time.

“$1 Sub Day is a fun event for Jimmy John’s owners across the country to say thanks to our loyal customers and fans! If you haven’t tried JJ’s yet, come in and check out what Jimmy Fresh™ is all about,” said founder Jimmy John Liautaud.

Jimmy John’s will be offering their #1 - #6 Subs plus the JJBLT® for $1 plus applicable sales tax. Limit one $1 Sub per person. Good for in-store purchases only, offer not valid for online ordering. Sorry, no delivery for $1 Subs.

Click here to view a list of participating locations. Participating locations are subject to change.

WXIA