Gunmen open fire on Quebec City mosque, authorities don't specify number killed

People have died in a Sunday evening in a shooting at a mosque in the provincial capital of Quebec City, police say.

Authorities did not specify the number of fatalities

Quebec City police spokesman Constable Pierre Poirier said two suspects were arrested.

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard termed the act "barbaric violence" and expressed solidarity with victims' families.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said on Twitter Sunday that he is deeply saddened by the loss of life. His office says no motive has been confirmed.

Gunmen opened fire at a Quebec City mosque during evening prayers Sunday, mosque officials said. The Reuters news agency reported that five people were killed and others wounded. Quebec police did not immediately confirm the death toll.

Police said the shooting took place at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec, CTV News reported.

Local reports initially said one suspect was arrested and a second surrounded.

A witness told Reuters that up to three gunmen fired on about 40 people inside the mosque.

"Why is this happening here? This is barbaric,” said the mosque's president, Mohamed Yangui, according to Reuters.

The mosque last June was the site of an anti-Islamic hate crime during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. In that incident, a worshipper found a pig's head left at the mosque's doorstep around 2:30 a.m. It was accompanied by a note that read, "Bon appétit," the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported. Eating pork is prohibited in the Islamic faith.

The center posted a photo of the package on its Facebook page.

