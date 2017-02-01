GET OFF YOUR PHONE! Daycare message goes viral

Credit: Juliana Mazurkewicz

Workers at a daycare were apparently fed up with parents on their phones when they picked up their kids. And a sign they made is going viral.

The sign, pictured here, was posted outside a Houston area daycare, calling it ‘appalling’ that parents were paying more attention to their phones than their kids.

“I thought it was pretty funny and relevant,” said parent Juliana Mazurkewicz, who posted a photo of the sign Friday. “I've seen parents on the phone picking up, but not to the extent that the staff does, I'm guessing.”

As of Wednesday at noon, Mazurkewicz’s post had been shared around a million times with more than 7,000 comments.

“I think that it needed to be said, that it's a good reminder to all of us. The daycare is awesome, they are very loving and obviously have the best interest of the children in mind,” she said. “Their business IS our children.”

