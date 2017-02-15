NWCN
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

German shepherd crowned winner at Westminster dog show

Associated Press , KREM 7:14 PM. PST February 15, 2017

NEW YORK -- Rumor has it.

Rumor, the German shepherd, was crowned America's top dog last night.

Rumor is just the second German shepherd champion at the event that began in 1877.

She came close last year and came out of retirement to win best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club.

She'd been at home in Wisconsin for months, a house pet headed toward having puppies.

Handler and co-owner Kent Boyles says it's "unbelievable."

Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories