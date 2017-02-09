Couple of 22 years separates over Trump vote

Divisions between supporters of
"I was in shock," she told People magazine. "It was the breaking point. The Trump issue was the catalyst."
McCormick says it "totally undid" her that her husband could agree with Trump on anything and though it was a tough decision, she went through with the divorce even though he didn't end up voting for the Republican.
"When things are 51% good and 49% bad, you just stay," she says. "I was tired and older and I didn't want to argue and neither of us was going to change."
Her husband declined to discuss the development with the New York Daily News. "Well, I'll be damned," he said when told it was in the news.
Some 16% of people polled by Reuters — including 22% of Clinton supporters — said they had stopped talking to a family member or close friend because of the election result.
Eventually, McCormick's husband changed his mind about Trump and wrote in former House of Representatives Speaker Newt Gingrich in November, but by that time she had decided to branch out on her own, according to Reuters. Even though the couple reportedly now plans to vacation together and will not get divorced, McCormick recently got her own place in Bellingham, Washington.
