Bonnaroo 2017: U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Weeknd headline

Who’s joining U2 at Bonnaroo?
Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Weeknd and Chance the Rapper, along with 100 other music makers
On Wednesday, organizers revealed the performer lineup for the 16th annual Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, which takes place June 8-11 in Manchester, Tenn.
While the bill is topped by two bands in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this year’s Bonnaroo looks to be setting its sights on the young festival crowd.
Leading the undercard: electronic dance music stars Major Lazer and Flume, followed by indie-pop trio The xx and Royals hitmaker Lorde. There’s rising rapper Travis Scott, Nashville-based rockers Cage the Elephant and anonymous knob-twiddler Marshmello.
After U2 and the Chili Peppers, the longest-running act in this bunch is the xx, founded in 2005. And you might notice a baby boomer-sized hole in the lineup – a spot that Dead & Company, Billy Joel and Elton John occupied over the last three editions.
Still, Bonnaroo is holding to its traditions. The annual “Superjam” will return, and as always, there’s a fair share of “jam band” rock, roots music and experimental sounds to be had. Nashville country/Americana acts Cam, Margo Price and Aaron Lee Tasjan are among those heading up the road to Manchester.
Bonnaroo takes place June 8-11, 2017 in Manchester, Tenn. 4-day passes are on sale now at www.bonnaroo.com, starting at $299.50 with fees.
Bonnaroo 2017 lineup
U2
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Weeknd
Chance the Rapper
Major Lazer
Flume
The xx
Lorde
Travis Scott
Cage the Elephant
Marshmello
The Head and The Heart
Big Gigantic
Glass Animals
Future Islands
Tory Lanez
Tove Lo
Yellow Claw
Umphrey’s McGee
Portugal. The Man
Crystal Castles
Milky Chance
Tegan & Sara
Cold War Kids
Kaleo
SuperJam
Russ
Jon Bellion
Royal Blood
The Strumbellas
Car Seat Headrest
Michael Kiwanuka
Gallant
D.R.A.M.
Louis the Child
Borgore
Dua Lipa
Nghtmre
Getter
Snails
James Vincent McMorrow
Joseph
Illenium
Flatbush Zombies
Aminé
Claude VonStroke
Francis & The Lights
Margo Price
BadBadNotGood
The Front Bottoms
G Jones
Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Greensky Bluegrass
Cam
Bad Suns
Coin
Mandolin Orange
Eden
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Ookay
Herobust
Kevin Morby
Goldfish
Noname
Leon
Bluegrass SuperJam
Albin Lee Meldau
San Holo
Rezz
Angélique Kidjo
Haywyre
Deap Vally
Hippo Campus
Luke Combs
Vanic
Unlike Pluto
Kaiydo
Ten Fé
Nightly
The Orwells
Stick Figure
Mondo Cozmo
Barclay Crenshaw
Goody Grace
July Talk
Khruangbin
Lucy Dacus
Klangstof
Kevin Abstract
Turkuaz
The Lemon Twigs
Wilderado
Twin Limb
Big Jesus
Twiddle
White Reaper
River Whyless
Alexandra Savior
Lukas Nelson & Promise of The Real
Innanet James
Ganja White Night
Welles
Aaron Lee Tasjan
