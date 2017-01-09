Bomb threats reported at Jewish community centers around the country

Report of a bomb threat at Jewish Community Center off San Jose. Several squad cars on scene, people waiting at a distance. Photo by Jason Rantala, First Coast News.

Metro police are responding to a report of a bomb threat at the Gordon Jewish Community Center in West Nashville, authorities said.

The threat at the building at 801 Percy Warner Boulevard was one of at least a half dozen reported at Jewish facilities Monday throughout the nation as well as in the United Kingdom.

In Nashville the threat was reported just before 10:30 a.m.

The building was evacuated, according to people at the scene.

About 80 people were inside the building which also functions as a child-care center during the week.

Earlier Monday morning a bomb threat was also called into the Jewish Community Center in Miami Beach, Miami Beach Police reported.

The all clear was given at the facility just before 11:10 a.m., Miami police tweeted.

Also Monday, a bomb threat was called into a JCC in Rockvale, Maryland. The building was evacuated due to the threat, according to Executive Director Michael Feinstein.

The Jewish Community Alliance in Jacksonville, Fla. was also evacuated due to threats, authorities reported.

@jarantala I work for Kosher Network International here in Jax(down the street from JCA) we have reports that 20 JCCs have threats — Deborah L.G. Shapiro (@DLGShapiro) January 9, 2017

The all clear was given at that facility earlier Monday morning.

In London the Jewish Chronicle reported The Metropolitan Police were alerted to phone calls made to schools in Roehampton, Ilford and Brent in London, in which it was claimed explosive devices had been planted on the premises.

As of late Monday morning there was no known link between the threats.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

