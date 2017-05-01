April's baby giraffe finally given a name

HARPURSVILLE, NY -- The day has finally arrived.
April the giraffe’s baby boy was officially given a name: Tajiri.
You can call him "Taj," for short.
That was the result of a nationwide naming vote where the public picked "Alyssa's choice." That gave one of the giraffe's best-known caretakers the opportunity to select whichever name she liked most.
Animal Adventure Park revealed his name at 8:30 a.m. Monday on Good Morning America.
The nine other options for Tajiri's name were:
- Apollo
- Geoffrey
- Gio
- Harpur
- Noah
- Ollie
- Patch
- Patches
- Unity
April became a social media sensation earlier this year as millions anxiously waited to watch her give birth. That moment came last month.
