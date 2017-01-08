More than 100 flights canceled Sunday out of PDX

Reader photo of a jack-knifed FedEx truck on I-5 south near Albany (Jan. 7, 2017)

As expected, this weekend's round of winter weather has led to multiple delays, cancellations and schedule changes around the region.

Many are listed at our Closings page at kgw.com/closings

At Portland International Airport, mMore than 100 flights have been canceled on Sunday in anticipation of freezing rain Sunday, with the likelihood of limited thawing. See a list of Sunday cancellations.

Most Saturday night flights were canceled at PDX. Travelers are advised to check with their airlines before heading to the airport. See a list of Saturday cancellations here.

The Portland Winterhawks announced that their Sunday game against Kamloops has been canceled, a day after they canceled a matchup with the Everett Silvertips. 7 p.m. m.

The Blazers postponed their Saturday night matchup against the Detroit Pistons until 6 p.m. Sunday at the Moda Center.

The Portland Pilots were expecting a large crowd for the school's 7 p.m. matchup with the Gonzaga Bulldogs in a men's basketball contest. However, the school announced the game was postponed and rescheduled for a later date. Click here for more information from the school on the postponement.

Loading... Jax in Oregon City, enough to fill his belly - Jake N Allie Ashton

Greening Lane in Tigard - Karen Hughart

You know it's cold when these little guys land on your hand - Wendy Whittemore Cannard

Country Road, The Dalles - Silvia Ashmore-Guerts

Ice on pond collapses under its own weight Dallas - Jan Sherma

NE Bend. My Driveway today - Chav Elo

West Bay! More snow! Lake Oswego - Ken Bush

Food coloring on ice - Katie Wheat

Three coyotes walking on frozen creek in Garden Home - Janet Antepara

Pulling my son in a sled because he just had toe surgery yesterday and is in a cast!! He didn't want to miss the snow! - West Linn OR - Brittany Reubendale

Frozen Pony Tail Falls -Dan Porter

We may not love the snow, but Quigley is all about it - Megan Spencer

January 6 with at temp of 11 degrees 1 mile west of Grand Ronde - chrisbuh

Mt. Hood Meadows Friday, clear and hardly any wind - Lynette Anderson

Keizer frosted car window - Darlene Mae Hernandez

Drifting snow colored in the lettering stamped in the sidewalk - donwconw

I took advantage of the cold weather and made an ice sculpture in my backyard - Jim Geddes

Rain, sleet, snow or ice can't stop Troop 419 from picking up your tree! - Tracy Timmins

Peggy's front yard waterfall creating beautiful ice flow - panderson

Snowy frozen pond in Cornelius - Angie Scheider

Mt. Hood Meadows Friday, clear and hardly any wind - Lynette Anderson

Enjoying the snow in Keizer - Melissa Aragon

Prineville snow - Adriana Blake

Frozen backyard waterfall - hsears12

Frozen patio furniture - Kimberli Zonker

Frozen Multnomah Falls - Martina Colon

Timbers dog enjoying the snow - Lucy McCoy

Frozen fish wall - Bella Cordeiro

Frozen falls in Columbia River Gorge - Bethany Lynn

Dog cooper checking out frozen apartment pond in NE Portland - Arianna Lea Nyswonger

Deer in the snow in the gorge - Diane Baldwin Ferguson

Frozen rose - Ashley Schroeder

Snowflakes in Pendleton - Sarah May

Frozen fountain at Vancouver Clinic - Christina Armstrong

Frozen silver falls - Becca Faye

Fozen rose - Laura Poteet

Frozen fountain at Ava Coffee in Progress Ridge - Lawrence OKeefe

Frozen fountain at Cedar Hills New Seasons - Kristi Smith

Frozen waterfall in Kalama, WA - Sandra Macias-Hughes

19 degrees this morning - Kathi Nelson

Frozen shore of Sandy River west of Sandy - Robert Welch

Frozen tree and house - LaurelAnn Boone

Mt. Tabor upper reservoir - Amy Dirk

Frozen fountain in South Salem - Aj Newcomb

Frozen fountain the morning light - Karen Tasker

Frozen tree branches - LaurelAnn Boone

Deer in Trout Lake, Wa snow - longkc

The fish fountain at West Linn's Central Village shopping center is mostly ice - justpeachy

Trout Lake, WA snow - longkc

Prineville snow on Wednesday - Walter Carter

Snowy Beavercreek - kfishhead

Building an icicle stalagmite - BruceCM

This is a photo looking from our home into the field and view below our home in Castle Rock, WA - hamers

Thursday sunset from Salmon Creek hospital - Phil Galluzzo

Frozen fields on a farm on Marquam Rd, Mt. Angel, Oregon - ahettwer

Lake house in Sandy - Mike and Katy Hallgren

-4 in Trout Lake - JohnR51

Sofia's snowman in Salem - Darlene Mae Hernandez

Sunset at Astoria Column - Chief G

The Dalles - Silvia Ashmore-Geurts

A snowman and his snowdog - Darlene Mae Hernandez

Woke up to whiteout in Agate Beach - farynhite

Christmas decorations in Medford Snow - Michelle Bailey

Medford snow - Michelle Bailey

Snow in Madras - Marisa Hulsey

Punchbowl Falls - Kris Schockelt

Waldport - Kim Brophy Mobley

Snow in Madras - Marisa Hulsey

Pine tree in front yard of Ridgefield home - digitude

Snow in Medford - Jeff Raines

Newport - Donna Mattioli

Newport - Donna Mattioli_

Woke up to such beauty in Beavercreek. Photo taken Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. (DeAnna)

Snow bird in Beavercreek. Photo taken Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. (Christopher Glenn via Facebook)

Bit of snow out the bathroom window. Fence is 6 feet tall. Crooked River Ranch. Photo taken Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. (Michael Fox via Facebook)

A snow-dusted tree. Photo taken Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. (DHughson)

Snowy day in Newport, Oregon. Photo taken Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. (Donna Mattioli)

Snow in Beavercreek. Photo taken Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. (Christopher Glenn via Facebook)

Coos Bay, Oregon. Photo taken Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. (Rebecca Patch via Facebook)

Otter Rock, Oregon Coast. Photo taken Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. (Cherie Goodpasture via Facebook)

Hood River this morning. Photo taken Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. (JohnandJulie VB via Facebook)

Six inches in Redland. Photo taken Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. (Janeen Andre-Johnson via Facebook)

The snow is very pretty in Dallas, Oregon today. Photo taken Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. (Brenda Johnston Miller via Facebook)

Snowflake Stacking in #TheDalles. Photo taken Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. (Stephen Proffitt via Facebook)

Dusting of snow in Lebanon and currently snowing. Photo taken at 6:15 a.m. Photo taken Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. (Kirsty Miller via Facebook)

Snow drifts two-plus feet high in this yard in Redmond, Oregon. Photo taken Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. (Jamie Benton via Facebook)

Northeast Salem. Photo taken Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. (Trever Justin Siler via Facebook)

Medford, Oregon. Photo taken Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. (Jeff Raines via Facebook)

Pretty sweet snow in Silverton. Photo taken Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Nicola Boring-Mackie via Facebook)

Snow on Highway 18 on the way to the Oregon coast. Photo taken Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. (Rachael via Twitter)

Light dusting of snow in Albany. Photo taken Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. (Eric Bryant via Facebook)

Snow at South Beach between Waldport and Newport, Oregon. Photo taken Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. (Kathy Lynn Inman via Facebook)

Valley floor snow in Medford, Oregon. Photo taken Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. (Jeff Raines via Facebook)

Four and a half inches in Molalla. Photo taken Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Brandon Dryden via Facebook)

Independence, Oregon. Photo taken Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. (Amy Cantrell via Facebook)

Back porch in Klamath. Total of 2-3 feet and still coming down. Photo taken Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. (Gregg E. McDonald via Facebook)





























































































































































































of Autoplay Pause Show Thumbnails Show Captions

The city of Portland closed community centers on Sunday as well as most attractions in Washington Park, including the Portland Japanese Garden, the World Forestry Center, the Oregon Zoo and the Children's Museum.

KREM