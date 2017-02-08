More lives saved thanks to organ donation

Rick Brittell received a new heart in 2015. (Photo: Tyson White/KTVB)

If given the chance to save someone's life, most people probably would say they'd do it.

That's what some hope you keep in mind when it comes to organ, eye and tissue donation.

In Idaho, 169 lives were saved in 2016 thanks to organ donation, up from 113 the year before.

In fact, more Idahoans choose to be organ donors than the national average, at 64 percent compared to just 51 percent nationally.

Rick Brittell received a heart transplant about a year and a half ago and recently had the chance to meet his donor family.

“What a humbling, emotional tear jerking time it was. Nothing was said between the two families for about 20 minutes, but there was a bucket full of tears,” said Brittell.

Click here to register to become an organ donor.

