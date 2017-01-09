Monday night power outage darkens Vernonia, surrounding area

Power outage flashlight (Photo: Thinkstock)

VERNONIA, Ore. - The town of Vernonia and much of the surrounding area are without power Monday evening, and the West Oregon Electric Co-Op predicted it won't be restored until morning.

In an 8:15 p.m. post on its Facebook page, WOEC suggested anxious customers sit tight.

"For folks in Vernonia and the surrounding area, it would be best to hunker down for the night. We have no control over the restoration of the BPA issue," the post said.

The Bonneville Power Administration, from which the co-op buys some of its power, is the culprit, they said.

The BPA has an outage on its side, reported WOEC. Bonneville crews had at one point determined that the problem was between Forest Grove and the Timber substation, but there is no word on when repairs will be complete.

Everyone fed from the Timber Sub and the Vernonia Sub are de-energized, the local utility said.

WOEC struggled with outages all Monday. One Facebook commenter said that part of the Buxton area had been out of power since early this morning. The co-op confirmed that their outage was not related to the BPA problem.

KGW