Molalla man charged with murder after shooting wife

MOLALLA, Ore. - A man faces a murder charge after shooting his wife during an alcohol-fueled domestic dispute, police said.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office and Molalla police responded at about 9 p.m. to the 800 block of June Drive.

Reports from the scene indicated that a husband and wife had been drinking and arguing when he shot her in the face with an unidentified type of firearm.

The victim, 53-year-old Brenda Marie Flues, died on the way to the hospital, police said.

Her husband, 53-year-old Wayne Edmund Flues, called 911 and told police that the shooting was an accident and that he did not know the gun was loaded.

Police took Flues to the Clackamas County Jail.

KGW