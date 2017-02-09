'Mint chocolate' lab born to Labrador mom

Screenshot from SWNS website of Fiona the green puppy with her mom and brothers. (Photo: Screenshot from SWNS website)

No, you don't need to adjust your computer screens.

That dog is green.

According to the Daily Mail and other sources in the United Kingdom, a Chorley, England family was shocked when their chocolate lab, Milly, had a mint-colored pup.

The SWNS news agency said the green tint to the pup's fur is due to overexposure to biliverdin, which is found in the placenta. SWNS reports Elaine Cooper, the owner of the mom and puppy, believes it could be just the third case in the world.

Here's Inside Edition's report on the pup:

Since Fifi's birth, her color has faded and she's looking more and more like her four brothers who were born with her Jan. 26.

SNWS reports Cooper intends to sell off the puppies once they are old enough.

KPNX