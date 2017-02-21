Milo Yiannopoulos resigns from Breitbart News

Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos resigned Tuesday after video surfaced in which the controversial figure appeared to condone sex with underage boys as young as 13.

"Breitbart News has stood by me when others caved. They have allowed me to carry conservative and libertarian ideas to communities that would otherwise never have heard them," Yiannopoulos said in a statement given to New York Times reporter Michael Grynbaum. "I would be wrong to allow my poor choice of words to detract from my colleagues' important reporting, so today I am resigning from Breitbart, effective immediately."

Yiannopoulos, known for sparking outrage with his provocative positions, had also gone too far for publisher Simon & Schuster, which pulled the plug on his book deal, and the organizers of the Conservative Action Committee, who withdrew a speaking invitation to him Monday.

"After careful consideration, Simon & Schuster and its Threshold Editions imprint have canceled publication of Dangerous by Milo Yiannopoulos," the publisher said in a statement Monday.

In the video — which appears to be a recording of an interview with Yiannopoulos during a Joe Rogan and Drunken Peasants podcast — Yiannopoulos, a gay man, defends relationships between older men and teen boys.

"In the homosexual world particularly, some of those relationships between younger boys and older men are sort coming-of-age relationships," said Yiannopoulos. "Those older men help the young boys to discover who they are and give them security and safety and provide them with love."

One of the hosts said what Yiannopoulos advocated reminded him of the sexual abuse scandal among Catholic priests.

"And do you know what? I'm grateful for Father Michael," Yiannopoulos replied.

A self-described "supervillain," much of the British-born Yiannopoulos' celebrity is fueled by his incendiary assaults on political correctness. For example, he started the #FeminismIsCancer hashtag and called rape culture "fake." Such statements have made anathema to large groups of college students. The provocateur was met with angry protests as several stops along his recent campus speak tour, including a violent one at the University of California-Berkeley that led to his appearance being canceled.

