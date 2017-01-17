May: Britain cannot be a member of EU's single market post-Brexit

British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during a press conference with New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English (not pictured) at 10 Downing Street in London on January 13, 2017. (Photo: FRANK AUGSTEIN, AFP/Getty Images)

LONDON — British Prime Minister Theresa May said her country will make a clean break from the European Union and cannot be a member of the bloc's single market in a wide-ranging speech on her plans to leave the alliance on Tuesday.

The single market allows the EU's 28 member states to trade with each other without restrictions.

May said the U.K. will pursue a bold free trade agreement with the EU that should give companies the maximum freedom to trade with and operate in European markets and allow European firms to do the same.

She said the country does not seek membership of the single market but is instead seeking the best possible access to it.

“We seek a new and equal partnership — between an independent, self-governing, global Britain and our friends and allies in the EU," she said. The leaving process — Brexit — will take at least two years.

"Not partial membership of the European Union, associate membership of the European Union, or anything that leaves us half-in, half-out. We do not seek to adopt a model already enjoyed by other countries. We do not seek to hold on to bits of membership as we leave," May said.

“No, the United Kingdom is leaving the European Union and my job is to get the right deal for Britain as we do.”

A majority Britons voted to leave the bloc at a divisive referendum in June. May says she will trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty — the process that begins Brexit — by the end of March.

May confirmed Tuesday that lawmakers will vote on the final deal agreed between the U.K. and the EU before it goes into force. It comes ahead of a Supreme Court ruling on May's original plan to trigger the Brexit process without approval from Parliament.

May told EU nations that the vote to leave the EU "represents no desire to become more distant to you, our friends and neighbors."

"You will still be welcome in this country as we hope our citizens will be welcome in yours," she said.

She outlined 12 objectives for the Brexit negotiations, including that the government will provide certainty whenever it can.

"I recognize how important it is to provide business, the public sector, and everybody with as much certainty as possible as we move through the process," she said.

The British pound fell lower than $1.20 Monday — a three-month low — amid investor worries over May’s Brexit speech. It was trading slightly higher Tuesday.

USA TODAY