Man headed to prison for deadly N. Idaho crash

Ryan John Turner makes a court appearance in 2015.

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho – The man convicted of killing a Spokane father and his two daughters when he crashed into their minivan in 2015 was sentenced to seven years on Tuesday.

Ryan Turner pleaded guilty to three counts of vehicular manslaughter in 2016 after he drove the wrong way on Highway 95 near Athol.

Courtroom is full. Turner has his head in his hands. He's out of custody. It appears several family members are here. pic.twitter.com/L4sbK9LyCL — Taylor Viydo (@KREMTaylor) January 31, 2017

Prosecutors argued Turner’s BAC was .255, three times the legal limit at the time of the crash. Prosecutors also argued Turner smelled of alcohol, had a can of beer in his car and he confessed to the crash.

The crash killed Matthew Baroni, 33, and his two daughters, 8-year-old Madilyn and 6-year-old Molly.

At the time of his death, Baroni was driving a van with his two girls inside as he delivered newspapers for the Spokesman-Review. He was an independent contractor for the newspaper and also worked for the Inlander in the same capacity.

Friends told KREM 2, at the time of his death, Baroni and his wife were working extra odd jobs to save up enough money to move to a nicer neighborhood.

Turner’s lawyers Tuesday argued he had pleaded guilty as a way to accept responsibility. They argued it did not litigate the lake of seatbelt use by the victims.

Prosecutors recommended a sentence of 30 year, with 10 years fixed. A judge sentenced him to seven years, one fixed and six years indeterminate.

The judge handed down that sentence for each count of manslaughter. However, he ordered that the sentences run concurrently. — Taylor Viydo (@KREMTaylor) January 31, 2017

