Lucky Peak Nursery: Arbor Day 2017

The last Friday of April is Arbor Day and it is a day to help educate children and everyone about the importance of planting trees. The Idaho Forest Products Commission is providing free seedlings and you can pick them up at any of the Home Depot locations, Whole Foods, The Boise Co-op, or locations of Mountain West Bank. The Spruce seedlings are free and you will need to find a large enough location to plant the tree with your children and watch it grow.

