Zoo Boise helps with foothills conservation

The Boise foothills (Photo: KTVB)

A day at the zoo can help benefit one of Boise's favorite features!

Boise Parks and Recreation and the Friends of Zoo Boise have announced that funds generated by visits to the zoo will be used to help protect the Boise foothills.

When people visit Zoo Boise, they pay a 50-cent conservation fee in addition to their admission price.

Some of that money, combined with money generated by giraffe feeding, sloth bear feeding, and the zoo farm, will provide funds that will be used to carry out a variety of work throughout the foothills.

"We'll be working with our own department to identify critical areas of habitat up in the foothills, areas that have a chance to have restoration work,” Zoo Boise Director Steve Burns. “This money will be used to help identify those places and do the work that needs to happen in order to get rid of some of those invasive things like cheat grass, to be able to provide a better habitat for all of the animals that live in the foothills."

Over the next five years, Zoo Boise plans to generate $250,000 for foothills preservation and restoration.

