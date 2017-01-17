You can buy a 'homesick candle' that smells like Washington

HomesickCandles.com

How would you describe the smell of Washington state? Now you can find out with the "Washington Homesick Candle."

According to HomesickCandles.com , the "scent bring you back home with hints of cherries, coffee, and (of course) rain."

The company sells candles inspired by several states and regions. The Southern California homesick candle features hints of cactus, orange and the ocean. The Texas homesick candle features a hint of leather, fresh cotton and "just a touch" of sage.

The candles burn for 60-80 hours and are made from all-natural soy wax. They are on sale now for $29.95.

So this brings up the all-important important question: What does Washington smell like to you? Tell us on the KING 5 Facebook page

Copyright 2016 KING