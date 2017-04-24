WSP busts 12 men in online child sex sting

. (Photo: Getty Images)

A multi-day online child sex sting by state and local authorities in Pierce County busted 12 men suspected of trying to lure children online for sex. The sting also led to the rescue of two children.

According to the Pierce County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist, the charges range from attempted child rape, communication with a minor for immoral purposes and commercial sex abuse of a minor.

"Protecting the vulnerable, especially children, is a top priority for our office," said Lindquist. "These sting operations protect our community by holding offenders accountable and sending a strong message."

The operation was part of an ongoing series of busts by the Washington State Patrol called "Net Nanny." Since 2015, the series has netted a total of 84 arrests throughout Washington.

"Our undercover detectives went online and started chatting with people who wanted to come to this house and actually have sex with young boys and girls,"said WSP spokesman Kyle Moore. "And then once they show up at the house, our undercover detectives took them into custody."





On Monday, WSP released video showing several of the arrests.

"One guy during this operation pretended to faint," said Moore. "Other times they say they're there to help the children. They have a lot of different excuses. But in the end, we have enough evidence against these individuals to show their intent was to come to that house and do harm to young kids."

Investigators say one of the suspects showed up at the home with two children. The two kids were taken into protective custody out of concern they were at risk of being abused.

Victimization of children for sex is a large problem in the United States. Research from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children found that 1 in 5 girls and 1 in 10 boys will be sexually victimized before adulthood.

Operations like "Net Nanny" are run by WSP's Missing and Exploited Children Task Force.

WSP lists the following tips for parents to keep children safe online:

-Know where your children are at all times

-Know your children’s friends, their parents, addresses, and all phone numbers

-Be alert to teens and/or other adults over-interested in your children

-Teach your children to trust their feelings - it’s okay to say NO

-Be careful when choosing providers for your children

-Be involved and spend time with your children when they are online

-Never give out personal information in chat rooms or forums

-Tell your children to let you know when they receive obscene or suggestive messages

