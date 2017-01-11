Wrong-way driver killed after crashing into ambulance

SEATTLE - A driver was killed Wednesday morning after crashing into an ambulance along Northbound Interstate 5 near Michigan Street.
The driver was traveling the wrong-way in the northbound HOV lanes according to Washington State Patrol.
Two medics and a patient in the ambulance were transported from the scene with minor injuries.
All northbound lanes remain closed while Washington State Patrol concludes their investigation.
