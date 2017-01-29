Woman arrested in Beaver Lake Park homicide

A man is dead after confronting a car prowler at Beaver Lake Park in Sammamish. (Photo: KING)

A 23-year-old Renton woman was arrested Saturday for the homicide of a man at Beaver Lake Park in Sammamish on Wednesday afternoon.

King County Sheriff's detectives arrested the woman in Skyway around noon on Saturday. Detectives believe she is the driver of an SUV that struck and killed the 22-year-old man.

According to police, the man is the son of a veteran Seattle police officer.

A man and his girlfriend were walking their dog Wednesday when they saw someone breaking into their car. The man confronted the prowler, but the suspect got into another car and the car started driving towards the man. The man fired shots at the oncoming car in self-defense, but the car ran him over and killed him.

Police are searching for the vehicle used in the incident. It is believed to be a mid 2000's Gold Infiniti mid-size SUV with 5 point chrome wheels.



If you have information about this vehicle call the King County Sheriff's Office at 206-296-3111 or 911.

Copyright 2016 KING