Snow on Highway 6 near Banks, Oregon (Photo: Ken McCormick)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Traveling across Oregon was made much more difficult this week as the North Oregon and South Washington Cascades were pounded with snow.

A winter storm warning that began Monday night continued until Tuesday night, with more than a foot of snow being dropped in the Cascades.

Blowing, drifting snow briefly closed Interstate 84 between Ontario and Pendleton. Additional highways were closed throughout Eastern Oregon.

Click for the latest from Trip Check

Mount Hood got about six to nine inches of snow overnight Monday and flakes continued to fall Tuesday. Mt. Hood Meadows said they saw 16 inches fall since the storm began and another foot was expected by Tuesday night.

About two to four inches of snow fell in the Gorge Monday night, said KGW meteorologist Rod Hill.

A snow advisory for the Coast Range ended Monday evening and snow changed to rain, he said.

Radar | Forecast | Traffic alerts

The Portland metro area should get a chance to dry out Wednesday, with some afternoon sunshine possible, according to KGW meteorologist Chris McGinness.

However, McGinness and Hill say another cold front could be coming at the start of the new year.

"I continue to track the possibility of Arctic air arriving this Sunday," Hilll said. "A period of snowy weather over Portland is possible this coming Sunday night and Monday and maybe again later next week."

KGW