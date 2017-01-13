Winter weather impacts roads, crews work to fix potholes

Crews work to repair potholes on the interstate and main city roads.

From the highways to the main roads in our cities, drivers are dodging and hitting massive potholes.

"Potholes are very, very common," said Jennifer Gonzalez with the Idaho Transportation Department. "They do crop up during the winter months. This has been a very extreme winter, we've seen a lot of freezing and thawing, freezing and thawing."

The result: flat tires and car damage.

"When that happens we send a crew out to do a temporary patch because this time of year the asphalt plants are closed," said Nicole DuBois with the Ada County Highway District.

The cold patch will last until spring or even summer, when asphalt plants reopen.

"We could potentially be looking at a pretty heavy pothole year after this weather," said DuBois. "We're kind of expecting a busy spring with that."

On Interstate 84 between Nampa and Caldwell, only one westbound lane is open while crews work to repair the potholes.

"That section on pavement on I-84 is really old," said Gonzalez. "This weather has just compounded this issue to cause the number of potholes and their significance right now."

ITD crews are patching the holes with a more permanent solution.

"It's basically resurfacing sections of that impacted roadway, so this is not a quick fix in terms of 'We're going to be in and out in a couple of hours,' " Gonzalez said.

"It's also an emergency fix, but a part of a much larger, long-term fix that we are looking at."

This stretch of road was already slated for resurfacing in 2018, but because of this winter and the condition of the highway already, Gonzalez says ITD is looking to move that date up even sooner.

"To make the decision to close the interstate is not ever taken lightly," said Gonzalez. "We want to have people moving and we want people to get to their destinations safely."

Gonzalez also says the speed limit between Nampa and Caldwell has been reduced to 45 miles per hour.

ITD on Friday afternoon said crews hope to finish the repairs and reopen both lanes by Sunday, depending on weather conditions.

ITD also released an updated list of on- and off-ramp openings and closures:

- Exit 36, Franklin: On- and off-ramps now open

- Exit 35, Northside Blvd: On- and off-ramps now open

- Exit 33a, Midland Blvd: Off-ramp now open

- Exit 33b, Karcher Mall: Off-ramp closed

- Exit 33 Midland Blvd: On-ramp closed

