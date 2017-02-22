Window opens for shipyard trainee applications

Employees at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility leave the main gate. (Photo: Larry Steagall / Kitsap Sun file) (Photo: Javier, Liza)

BREMERTON — Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility is accepting applications for more than 900 "helper trainee" positions in various shipyard trades during a recruitment period that began today and ends Friday.

The Department of the Navy approved this recruitment as exempt from the current federal hiring freeze under the guidelines announced Feb. 1 by the Defense Department.

The recruitment announcement was released to the public today on the USAJOBS federal employment website at http://www.usajobs.gov. To find the announcement and apply, jobseekers should search the site for job announcement number SIL-10005805-17-FR-601744-D or the job title "helper trainee."

The application window closes Friday at 8:59 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.

To be eligible, applicants must be a United States citizen, be 18 years of age or older at the time of hire, and be able to pass security and physical fitness requirements of the position.

Applicants will be hired at grade WG-1, with promotion potential to WG-5. Salaries start at $16.07 hourly.

