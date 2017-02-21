Wind gust causes crash near Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS - A wind gust caused a crash just West of Twin Falls on Tuesday, Idaho State Police said.

The crash happened at around 1:06 p.m. on U.S. 93 near milepost 43.

ISP said Jon Williams, 53, of Nampa was southbound in a 1994 Volvo commercial vehicle that had a Fleetwood mobile home trailer attached.

Williams rounded the curve near milepost 43 when a gust of wind dislodged the mobile home. ISP said there were gusts of up to 27 mph at the time of the crash.

The mobile home tipped over and skidded across the two northbound lanes of the highway. those lanes were still blocked around 3:30 p.m.

Williams was wearing his seat belt and wasn't injured.

KTVB