(Photo: Nina Mehlhaf)

HUBBARD, Ore. -- Firefighters found the body of a person inside a burning home early Tuesday morning. Sheriff's deputies call the fire suspicious in nature.

Crews were dispatched at 3 a.m. to the 18000 block of Fobert Road NE and found three structures on fire, a hot power line and lack of onsite water.

Thirty minutes after arriving, firefighters found a person dead in the home and notified police.

Deputies said the fire was suspicious because it's unusual for three structures to be on fire at the same time, and because one person was dead inside one of the buildings.

Investigators say they may not be able to go inside the home for some time because the fire is still smoldering.

Neighbors say two parents, twin boys and a girl live at the home.

Further information was not immediately available.

Deadly fire at home in Hubbard. 1 found deceased, possibly more inside. 3 structures on fire at 3am. Family members showing up in tears pic.twitter.com/RbpEFwHjRh — Nina Mehlhaf (@NinaMehlhaf) January 3, 2017

KGW