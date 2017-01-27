Wilder man dies in Canyon County crash

File image

CANYON COUNTY - A Wilder man died Friday after a crash in Canyon County, Idaho State Police said.

ISP said the two-vehicle crash happened at around 3:32 p.m. on Idaho 19 at Allendale Road.

Ismael Fernandez, 20, was westbound on the highway in a 1997 Ford Expedition. Richard Norris, 71, of Nampa, was eastbound in a 2015 Freightliner hauling two loaded beet trailers.

Police said Fernandez crossed the center line and hit the side of the Freightliner, which jacknifed with the first trailer. The second trailer overturned onto its side.

Fernandez was ejected from his vehicle and transported to Saint Alphonsus in Boise, where he died.

Fernandez and Norris were wearing seat belts. Norris wasn't injured.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of Idaho 19 were still blocked late Friday.

Idaho State Police are investigating.





KTVB