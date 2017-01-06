(Photo: KTVB)

Two separate power outages have affected thousands of people in parts of western Idaho and eastern Oregon Friday morning.

The first outage was reported at around 2 a.m. in the areas of Parma, Caldwell, Notus, Wilder, Nyssa, and Adrian. Idaho Power says the outage was caused by extreme weather conditions.

Initially, 5,375 customers were impacted by the outage, but the power is now fully restored to all residents.

The second outage is in the New Plymouth and Emmett area. 2,700 customers are currently without power in those areas.

The cause of this outage is unknown at this time, but Idaho Power believes it may also be weather related.

Idaho Power wants to refer customers to the outage center on their website. If you don't have access to the web page, you can also call the outage line at 208-388-2323.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2016 KTVB