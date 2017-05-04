WSU's Chinook Center fully opens after months of delays

WSU logo. (Photo: Custom)

PULLMAN, Wash. – All floors of the Washington State University’s Chinook Center are officially open.

According to the Chinook’s website, in September 2015, WSU Pullman undergraduate students voted to increase student fees to cover the renovation of the old Bookie building, on the north side of campus, into the Chinook.

The student center, which is housed in the old Bookie building, opened Monday after being delayed for months. Construction delays resulted in the center opening in phases. The first floor opened on February 20 and the ground floor opened April 1. On May 1, the ground basement level officially opened. Original plans had a scheduled opening date for January 9.

Undergraduate students were charged a mandatory fee of $98 to use the new center. Due to the delays, students that were charged will receive at $40 reimbursement credit.

The Chinook is three floors and features study spaces, multiple fitness areas, an espresso bar, music room, as well as gender inclusive restrooms and locker rooms, as well as napping pods.

KREM