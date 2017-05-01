WSU student bringing first professional agriculture sorority to campus

WSU (Photo: KREM.com)

PULLMAN, Wash. – Allison Seeber’s passion for agriculture is a good fit for a place like Washington State University – a college known for its agriculture studies.

So, it makes perfect sense for Seeber to bring the first professional agriculture sorority to campus. Seeber, a sophomore agricultural education major, is the new president of Sigma Alpha.

Seeber said she wanted to get involved in a sorority that focuses on agriculture like the Sigma Alpha at the University of Idaho. With none available to join at WSU, her friends convinced her to start one.

First, Seeber had to apply through the national organization for Sigma Alpha and apply with the WSU Panhellic Council. She said they are still awaiting the status of an official chapter and hope to have that by the 2018 Spring semester. They intend to begin recruiting in the fall and hope to add ten members to the 18 they already have.

“It wasn’t as daunting of a process as I thought it would be,” Seeber said of starting a sorority, “but there are still a lot of steps to take.”

Elizabeth Warren is the chapter’s second vice president. She said Seeber sought her out for help to start the sorority and jumped at the chance.

“I wanted to join a sorority, but none of them really fit my personality,” Warren said. “So when Allison asked me if I wanted to help her start this and it involved agriculture I said absolutely.”

Warren, a sophomore, said she has already been actively involved on campus and is excited for women who are interested in agriculture to have a sorority to call their own.

In the immediate future Seeber and Warren plan to work on learning all the ins and outs of Greek Life and be as best prepared for taking into new members when the fall arrives. They said they have been getting help from the sorority at the University of Idaho as well as at the University of Nebraska to ensure they take all the correct steps to become official.

Both said their main goal for the sorority is to increase awareness about agriculture particularly for women. You do not have to be in a major related to agriculture to join the sorority, you just need to be interested.

Sigma Alpha is a national sorority that has 80 chapters nationwide. On their website, they state their mission is to promote its members in all facets of agriculture and to strengthen the bonds of friendship among them.

