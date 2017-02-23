Washington State medical school receives accreditation

Designs approved for WSU Medical School on the Spokane campus. (Photo: KREM)

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - The new Washington State University College of Medicine reached another milestone this week when it was accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities.



The commission's approval for WSU to include a Doctor of Medicine degree is effective in August, when the first class of medical students is scheduled to arrive in Spokane.



The college is in the process of interviewing medical student candidates from Washington state. Offers of acceptance to the charter class will begin in March.



Washington State is requesting $10.8 million from the Legislature to support classes of 60 first-year medical students and 60 second-year students.



The medical school is named after WSU's late president Elson S. Floyd.

Associated Press