PULLMAN, Wash. – Numerous people have filed similar reports of harassment to the Pullman Police Department.

Victims have reported receiving a text message from an unknown number, threatening to release embarrassing photos and information of the victim unless he or she would provide the sender with nude photos.

The Pullman Police Department wants to remind citizens to report harassment right away. Never respond to a message from an unknown sender and do not provide photos in response to a threat.

Please call 509-332-2521 to report a complaint.

