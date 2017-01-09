Students frustrated with WSU over deadly wrecks

Photo: WSP

PULLMAN, Wash. – Two Washington State University students died in two separate wrecks over the weekend. Both were heading back to school through snowy conditions.

Now many people believe the University should have canceled classes to keep students from making the dangerous trip.

We have heard a lot from people on social media. Some are blaming the school for not taking precautions. Mostly though, people are offering their condolences for the two students lost on their way to campus.

It is the wreck on Interstate 90 near Cle Elum and the one on Highway 26 near Washtucna that has students asking why. Both were on major routes to WSU in extremely slick conditions.

Parker Ruehl's frat brothers were the ones who wrecked Saturday near Cle Elum.

"Those roads are not the widest obviously and the weather on the eastside can get pretty bad," Ruehl said, "but I would just say these are two senseless tragic things that really have no one to blame."

Sophomore Dashiell Mortell, 19, died at the scene.

"Everyone that met him felt like they knew him for their whole lives," he said.

Washington State Patrol is investigating the accident. They said the car in front of the students slowed down because of another wreck. The students’ SUV did not slowdown in time, hit the car, and rolled.

"Receiving the news was something that none of us ever expected," Ruehl said. "It was impossible to fathom."

While Ruehl does not blame the University, many are asking why WSU did not cancel class in the face of such nasty weather.

We reached out to them and were given a statement by Rob Strenge from WSU that offered condolences to the families of the two students who died. They also said that it is very rare for WSU to close.

"As a residential campus, WSU Pullman almost never closes. It is literally home to thousands of students, which makes an actual suspension of operations quite problematic. Staff is required to support our operations 24 hours a day and large numbers of students live on campus even between semesters."

The statement went on to explain that WSU encourages students to take weather conditions into account when traveling to and from Pullman.

"Students left Pullman before Christmas knowing that classes were to resume on Jan. 9," the statement read, "And in fact, numbers of students began returning to campus early last week."

In regards to why WSU did not cancel or suspend classes for Monday, the statement read that like most public school districts, WSU makes their decisions based on local conditions -- not forecasts or reports of conditions in other parts of the state.

"Local conditions in the Pullman vicinity this morning generally included compound snow and ice with a one to two inch cover of new overnight snow. Those conditions are not unusual for Pullman at this time of year and, although they prompted delays in some school openings, they did not prompt local public school closures."

A GoFundMe page has been set up for two of the victims hospitalized in the Cle Elum wreck. John and Justin Crawford were taken to a hospital, though the extent of their injuries is unknown.

KREM