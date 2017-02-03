One injured in semi-pickup collision in Whitman Co.

Police line (Photo: AP Graphics Bank)

WHITMAN CO., Wash. -- Northbound Highway 195 near milepost 59 in Whitman County is fully blocked due to a collision between a semi and a pickup truck.

Washington State Patrol troopers are on scene of the crash which is 21 miles north of Colfax.

One person involved in the crash was seriously injured.

Officials said the road is fully blocked, but an alternate route is available. There is not estimated time for reopening.

KREM