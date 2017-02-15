NWCN
Fliers going around WSU asks people to turn in illegal aliens

Staff , KREM 6:10 PM. PST February 15, 2017

PULLMAN, Wash. – Fliers going around the campus of Washington State University asking people to turn in illegal immigrants prompted a response from the University’s president.

The fliers say, “A notice to all citizens of the United States of America, it is your civic duty to report any and all illegal aliens to U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement; they have broken the law.”

President Kirk Schulz responded to the fliers on Twitter saying, “At WSU we want an environment that is welcoming for everyone and we continue to remain very supportive of our undocumented students.”

