Poster seen around WSU (Photo: KREM)

PULLMAN, Wash. – Fliers going around the campus of Washington State University asking people to turn in illegal immigrants prompted a response from the University’s president.

The fliers say, “A notice to all citizens of the United States of America, it is your civic duty to report any and all illegal aliens to U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement; they have broken the law.”

@WSU_Cougar_Pres There are social media reports that this was found @WSUPullman. Undocumented students don't feel safe. #HateSpeechIsNotOkay pic.twitter.com/K4hyGqqH6U — Erim Gómez (@erimgomez) February 14, 2017

President Kirk Schulz responded to the fliers on Twitter saying, “At WSU we want an environment that is welcoming for everyone and we continue to remain very supportive of our undocumented students.”

