What's next: Lowland snow for Puget Sound Monday morning

Snow in Bellingham, Wash. (Photo: Timothy Trott)

Get ready for a slush Monday commute. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the central Puget Sound region Sunday night into Monday, and lowland areas are likely going to see significant accumulation.

A rare Winter Storm Warning for the lowlands is in effect until 4 p.m. Monday.

Higher hillsides in the South Sound and parts of Whatcom County woke up to light snow accumulations early Sunday morning. The main band of precipitation was moving north, turning rain to snow for most of the lowlands Sunday evening into Monday.

"Winds will be breezy at times as these bands of moisture come through tonight and tomorrow," said KING 5's Parella Lewis. "Expect slow going on your morning commute as snow is forecasted for several areas."

* Snow accumulations: 1 to 3 inches of snow is possible for elevations below 300 feet by Monday morning in the lowlands, affecting lowland cities including Seattle, Tacoma and Olympia. Elevations above 400 feet are likely to see more, potentially up to a half foot of snow. Between 2 to 4 inches are expected in western Chehalis, Poulsbo and Bremerton. The coast is expected to pick up anywhere from a trace to 3 inches in a line that extends through the Straight into Whatcom County.

* Timing: Rain transitions to snow Sunday evening into Monday. The coldest temperatures arrive overnight after 2 a.m. Because snow chills the air around it, temperatures will depend on how much snow is on the ground.

* Monday morning commute: Temperatures are expected to freeze overnight in most places, so icy spots on area roads are likely. That being said, an "off and on" snow pattern is expected after midnight, and that will keep morning roads covered until we get above freezing. The temperature climb will depend on how much snow is on the ground, but plan for freezing for the early morning commute, says Parella.

* Pass conditions: Make sure you check pass conditions before venturing into the mountains. Eastbound I-90 was closed intermittently Sunday due to multiple spin-outs. An additional 6-10 inches of new snow was expected in the passes Sunday. Chains are required on all vehicles except all-wheel and four-wheel drive. Check: Pass Reports

* School closures.delays: Multiple school districts were closed or delayed Monday.

* A few rain/snow showers are possible Tuesday and Wednesday, but it should be mostly over before Monday evening’s commute.

KING 5's Ben Dery, Liza Javier and Parella Lewis contributed to this report.

