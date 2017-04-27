Jason Pappas (Photo: Mike Benner)

HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. -- A man who jumped into action to save another man who was set on fire says it was like a scene out of a horror movie.

“His skin was peeling off his hands,” said Jason Pappas.

Pappas was drinking coffee and working on his computer at the Happy Valley Denny’s when a customer a few tables away was doused with gasoline and set on fire.

Background: Denny's customer set on fire by stranger

“I didn’t want to take too much time so I jumped over the barrier between the booths,” said Pappas.

Pappas darted over to the victim, Scott Ranstrom. He tackled the 69-year-old and wrapped him up in his jacket and sweater.

Scott Ranstrom (Photo: GoFundMe)

"If I didn’t have a sweater on I would’ve taken off my shirt,” he said. “Whatever it took, whatever, I can heal.”

Pappas says as soon as the flames were out he tried to keep Ranstrom from going into shock.

“I asked him what day it was to keep him alert,” said Pappas. “I asked him if he could see.”

Pappas says he was so focused he never saw the suspect, Deshaun Swanger, who has been charged with attempted murder.

“I don’t think a person should be in society if they can do something like that to a human being or anyone.”

Ranstrom’s family says he is fighting for his life. They say he would not have that chance had it not been for Pappas’ actions.

“I did what I could and I hope he survives.”

Ranstrom's family has set up a GoFundMe page to pay for his medical expenses.

KGW