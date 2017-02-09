Whatcom Co. declares emergency due to severe winter weather

WHATCOM COUNTY -- Whatcom County Executive Jack Louws signed a Proclamation of Emergency on Wednesday due to the ongoing severe winter weather.

Communities in the north and east of the county have been hit the hardest with heavy snow, power outages and drifting snow.

Some shots from #Bellingham as winter weather continues to hammer Whatcom County. pic.twitter.com/XxtVmMhCMa — Alex Rozier (@AlexRozierK5) February 9, 2017

“Public Works, Law Enforcement, Fire Services and our Medical services have all been working 24/7 to deal with the impacts of the storms” said Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo.

Schools in Whatcom County have beeen canceled for a fourth day on Thursday.

The American Red Cross has opened a shelter at the East Valley Regional Center in Maple Falls, Washington.

Lynden city leaders have also proclaimed an emergency.

