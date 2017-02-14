Close What is love? Ask the kids! Jake Whittenberg , KING 11:52 AM. PST February 14, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Love can mean a lot of things to a lot of different people. But what does Valentine's Day mean to grade school kids?KING 5's Jake Whittenberg turned to students at Evergreen Academy in Bothell for a pint-sized perspective. Copyright 2017 KING CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Widespread power outages impact thousands Jan. 6, 2017, 1:31 p.m. Flu epidemic: state could soon step in to help Jan. 6, 2017, 6:37 a.m. What the Seahawks are saying about Golden Tate Jan. 6, 2017, 9:22 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs