Wenatchee police officer saves man's life with CPR

Wenatchee Police Officer Albert Gonzalez. Photo: Wenatchee Police. (Photo: Custom)

A Wenatchee police officer saved a man’s life Wednesday morning using CPR.

Wenatchee police officer Albert Gonzalez responded to a call just after midnight that a man was down near Cashmere Street. Gonzalez was in the area, and within one minute he found a 25-year-old Wenatchee man lying in the street with an unknown medical problem.

Another man was attempting CPR, and Gonzalez took over. Gonzalez, who has been with the Wenatchee department for just over a year, continued CPR until additional help arrived and the man was taken to the hospital.

Without CPR, the paramedic supervisor on scene said the man could have died or suffered severe brain damage.

“This incident is a true example of the effectiveness of compressions only CPR and how, with proper training and lack of any significant equipment, a person can save another person’s life,” Wenatchee Police Captain Edgar Reinfeld wrote in a release.

Gonzalez was also named the department’s top DUI officer and top proactive traffic enforcement officer this year.

Copyright 2016 KING