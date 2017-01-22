Well-known Payette bar collapses under heavy snow

Joe's Bar in Payette collapsed under the weight of heavy snow Sunday morning. (Photo: Natalie Shaver / KTVB)

Another building has collapsed along the Idaho-Oregon border. This time it was a well-known Payette bar.

Over the last few weeks the area has seen a number of commercial and residential buildings cave in under the weight of the snow.

The Payette County Sheriff's Office said it got the call that Joe's Club had collapsed around 5:25 a.m. on Sunday. According to the sheriff's office no one was hurt or in the building when it came down.

Loading... Joe's Bar in Payette collapsed under the weight of heavy snow Sunday morning. Natalie Shaver / KTVB

Joe's Bar in Payette collapsed under the weight of heavy snow Sunday morning. Natalie Shaver / KTVB

Joe's Bar in Payette collapsed under the weight of heavy snow Sunday morning. Natalie Shaver / KTVB

Joe's Bar in Payette collapsed under the weight of heavy snow Sunday morning. Natalie Shaver / KTVB

Joe's Bar in Payette collapsed under the weight of heavy snow Sunday morning. Natalie Shaver / KTVB

Joe's Bar in Payette collapsed under the weight of heavy snow Sunday morning. Natalie Shaver / KTVB









of Autoplay Pause Show Thumbnails Show Captions

Payette residents said Joe's Club has been vacant for years, but there were future plans for it. The VFW was going to buy the building on Main Street. Elizabeth Weaver, who is with the VFW Post 2738, said the plan was to turn it into a veteran’s hall.

Weaver said she is devastated about the collapse, but said the VFW is not going to give up on finding a way to build a veteran's hall near Payette.

RELATED: More Washington Co. roof collapses prompt verbal emergency declaration

She also said Joe's Club is a local icon and landmark that had been in Payette for decades.

Also on Sunday, a KTVB viewer sent in photos showing a collapsed awning at a gas station in Ontario. The photos show the awning, which normally covers the gas pumps at a Jacksons Shell station, sitting on the ground, surrounded by caution tape. The store appeared to be closed Sunday.

Loading... The awning over the gas pumps at an Ontario Jackson store collapsed over the weekend. Carolyn Adams

The awning over the gas pumps at an Ontario Jackson store collapsed over the weekend. Carolyn Adams

The awning over the gas pumps at an Ontario Jackson store collapsed over the weekend. Carolyn Adams



of Autoplay Pause Show Thumbnails Show Captions

Copyright 2016 KTVB