Weiser River expected to flood Tuesday

WEISER -- Flooding is expected in the Weiser area Tuesday as rain and continued melting cause the river to overflow its banks.

The National Weather Service in Boise issued a flood warning for the Weiser River late Sunday night; that warning will remain in place through Wednesday afternoon.

But forecasters say flooding in the area is likely to be "minor."

The river is expected to rise above the flood stage baseline - 9.5 feet - by early Tuesday, reaching a peak of 10.2 feet later Tuesday evening. Water is expected to recede Wednesday.

At 10.3 feet, "floodwaters will approach the Cove Road bridge over the Weiser river making it unsafe to cross," according to the Weather Service.

KTVB Meteorologist Larry Gebert said highs in the upper 50s and projected thunderstorms will contribute to the flooding concerns.

High water damaged property and threatened residents earlier this month when an ice jam blocked the Weiser River. One man had to be evacuated by a National Guard helicopter after floodwaters reached several feet inside his home.

